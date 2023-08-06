The Future of Programming: Embracing AI and Evolving Skills

There is growing concern about software developers being replaced by AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT, GitHub’s Copilot, and Google’s foundation model Codey. AI startup founder Matt Welsh believes that large language models (LLMs) will eventually eliminate traditional programming as we know it. However, what does this mean for those who make a living from writing software?

While some companies may see AI as a means to replace human programmers, there are still plenty of opportunities for skilled developers. Despite occasional layoffs, the job market for programmers remains strong, and it is important to find an employer who values your expertise and does not view you as a mere expense to be minimized.

The reality is that only a small number of programmers will be completely replaced by AI. The use of AI will transform the discipline of programming rather than eliminate it entirely. Research suggests that programmers spend only a fraction of their time actually writing code, estimated to be around 15% to 20%. AI tools like ChatGPT can aid in code generation, but they do not eliminate the need for human input and detailed prompts.

While AI can significantly improve efficiency in code generation, it is unlikely to save as much time as claimed by some estimates. Realistically, if 20% of a programmer’s time is spent on coding and AI makes them 50% more efficient, they would only gain back about 10% of their time. This extra time can be used to produce more code or focus on other essential aspects of the job, such as understanding user needs, design, testing, debugging, and security auditing.

Significantly, AI lacks certain skills, particularly in design. Programming involves more than just writing lines of code; it requires understanding user needs and creating effective user interfaces. Design and security considerations are critical components that AI is not yet proficient in handling. Therefore, human programmers still play a vital role in these areas, ensuring the quality and functionality of the software.

Looking ahead, even if programming as we currently know it eventually disappears, it will be replaced by a different form of programming. Detailed prompts given to AI models can be seen as a form of programming in itself. Writing such prompts involves instructing a computer on what tasks to perform, albeit in a different manner. The future may involve a hybrid approach where programmers leverage AI tools alongside their programming skills to achieve even greater results.

In conclusion, while AI has the potential to reshape the programming landscape, human programmers will continue to be in demand. Instead of fearing displacement, programmers should embrace AI as a tool for augmenting their capabilities and seek opportunities that value their expertise. The key lies in adapting and continuously improving skills to remain relevant in an evolving technological landscape.