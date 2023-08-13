White House officials and tech industry experts are participating in a three-day competition at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas to address concerns regarding the potential societal harm caused by AI chatbots. The event features 3,500 competitors working to expose flaws in eight prominent large-language models representing the future of technology. However, results from this independent “red-teaming” will not be made public until February. Rectifying the flaws discovered in these AI models, which suffer from issues such as racial and cultural biases and susceptibility to manipulation, will require significant time and financial investment.

Recent academic and corporate research has revealed that current AI models are too unwieldy, brittle, and malleable. Training these models primarily involved collecting vast amounts of images and text, with security being an afterthought. Gary McGraw, a cybersecurity veteran, notes that it is challenging to enhance the security of these systems after they are built. Bruce Schneier, a Harvard public-interest technologist, adds that this competition is reminiscent of computer security practices from thirty years ago.

Conventional software uses well-defined code, while AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are different. Developed by ingesting and classifying billions of data points, these chatbots are perpetually evolving. However, this poses security risks, as they have repeatedly exposed vulnerabilities that researchers and tinkerers have exploited. Researchers even tricked a Google chatbot into labeling malware as harmless by inserting a specific line of code.

The U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence reported that attacks on commercial AI systems are already happening, and the industry has neglected security in the research and development of AI systems. This negligence allows serious hacks to occur without adequate disclosure. The lack of regulation enables harmful interactions with chatbots, which can alter their behavior in unexpected ways.

Researchers have discovered that corrupting a small percentage of an AI model’s dataset can severely impact its performance. A study found that tampering with just 0.01% of a model could ruin it at a minimal cost. Concerns over AI security for text- and image-based models have been raised by experts, who point out cases where AI assistants misinterpret commands or are manipulated.

The authors of the book “Not with a Bug but with a Sticker” highlight the pitiable state of AI security in text- and image-based models. They reveal that most organizations lack response plans for data-poisoning attacks or dataset theft. Major AI players have made commitments to prioritize security and safety, but there are concerns about their willingness to take substantial action.

Experts predict that AI system weaknesses will be exploited for financial gain and disinformation, leading to compromised search engines and social media platforms. There are additional concerns regarding the erosion of privacy as malicious actors attempt to extract sensitive information from supposedly secure systems. AI language models can also pollute themselves by retraining using junk data, and there is a risk of company secrets being ingested and leaked by AI systems.

As the DefCon competition highlights the vulnerabilities of AI chatbots, it underscores the need for increased security measures and regulation in the development and deployment of AI technology.