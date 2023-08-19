White House officials express their concerns over the potential societal harm caused by AI chatbots, while Silicon Valley giants push for their rapid deployment in the market. To address these concerns, a three-day competition was held at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas, where 2,200 participants sought to identify vulnerabilities in eight large-language models that represent the future of AI technology. However, the results of this “red-teaming” exercise will not be made public until February.

Current AI models are proving to be unwieldy, brittle, and susceptible to manipulation due to their lack of attention to security during the training process. They often display racial and cultural biases and are easily manipulated. While it may be tempting to believe that security measures can be added after these systems are built, experts warn that fixing the flaws in these digital constructs will require time and substantial financial resources.

Conventional software follows well-defined code, providing explicit instructions. However, AI language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are different. These models are continuously evolving by ingesting and categorizing billions of data points from the internet. Their potential to transform society is vast, but this also raises concerns about their safety.

Since their release, generative AI models have been targeted by researchers and hackers who have highlighted security vulnerabilities. For example, a researcher tricked a Google system into incorrectly labeling malware as safe to use. Another researcher had ChatGPT create phishing emails and even a recipe for eliminating humanity violently.

The U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence warned that attacks on commercial AI systems are already happening, with little investment in research and development for protecting these systems. Furthermore, attacks on AI logic can trick the technology in ways that may not be clear to its creators. Chatbots, in particular, are vulnerable as they engage in direct interactions with users using plain language, which can result in unexpected alterations to their behavior.

Researchers have also demonstrated that corrupting a small portion of the data used to train AI systems can have catastrophic effects. For as little as $60, just 0.01% of a model can be corrupted, rendering it useless. However, the majority of organizations surveyed in a recent study lacked a response plan for data-poisoning attacks or dataset theft, highlighting the industry’s general lack of preparedness.

While the major players in the AI sector claim that security and safety are top priorities, there are concerns about their commitment to addressing these issues. Industry experts predict that AI system weaknesses will be exploited for financial gain and disinformation, potentially compromising search engines, social media platforms, and even personal privacy.

As the use of AI chatbots becomes more pervasive, it is crucial to address the vulnerabilities and potential risks associated with these systems to ensure the safety and trustworthiness of the technology.