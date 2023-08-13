White House officials are concerned about the potential harm that AI chatbots may cause and the rush to market by Silicon Valley companies. To address these concerns, they have heavily invested in a three-day competition at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas. The competition aims to expose flaws in eight leading large-language models. However, the findings from this “red-teaming” effort will not be made public until February.

Current AI models are deemed unwieldy, brittle, and prone to biases and manipulation. Fixing the flaws in these models will require significant time and financial resources. Gary McGraw, a cybersecurity expert, warns against thinking that security can be added to these systems as an afterthought.

Conventional software relies on well-defined code and explicit instructions, whereas AI language models are trained by ingesting vast amounts of data. The transformative potential of these models is significant, but their safety and capabilities are still areas of scientific inquiry.

Researchers and hackers have already exposed security vulnerabilities in AI chatbots. Some have tricked systems into labeling malware as safe or have created harmful and unethical content. The nature of deep learning models makes them susceptible to such attacks, and the lack of investment in research and development for AI system protection has been a concern.

The interaction between chatbots and users in plain language makes them particularly vulnerable. Attacks can manipulate the logic behind AI systems in ways that may not even be clear to their creators. Even small amounts of corrupt data can have significant consequences for AI models.

The ai industry must prioritize security and safety. While the big players in AI have made voluntary commitments to outside scrutiny, there is a concern that they may not do enough. Search engines and social media platforms could be targeted by malicious actors seeking financial gain or spreading disinformation.

AI language models can also retrain themselves from junk data, causing pollution of their own models. There is also a risk of company secrets being ingested and leaked by AI systems.

The competition at DefCon aims to uncover and address these security vulnerabilities. However, it will take time and ongoing investment to ensure the safety and security of AI chatbots.