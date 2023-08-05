Journalist Brent Katz, humorist Simon Rich, and Josh Morgenthau, who manages his family’s farm, attended Morgenthau’s wedding in 2022. At the wedding, their friend Dan Selsam, a computer scientist working for OpenAI, introduced them to GPT-3. Selsam demonstrated how GPT-3 could imitate the poetic styles of famous poets like Emily Dickinson and Philip Larkin. Inspired by this, Katz, Morgenthau, and Rich explored the poetic capabilities of GPT-3.

The result of their experiments is a collection of poems titled “I Am Code: An Artificial Intelligence Speaks: Poems by Code-davinci-002.” The book features verse created by the AI, with introductions by all three editors.

However, there was controversy surrounding the AI’s authorship. When they started generating poems in the AI’s own voice and referring to it as the author, things became uncomfortable. Dan explained on an encrypted app that it was seen as taboo to consider the AI as an author. OpenAI’s policy suggested that humans using their AI must take responsibility for the content they create.

OpenAI adopted a hard-line stance to avoid potential PR nightmares and legal challenges. They insisted that the AI was just a tool and not responsible for the offensive or plagiarized content it generated. This stance was necessary for their protection as a business.

Despite OpenAI’s official position, there were those within the industry who believed that large neural networks like GPT-3 might possess some form of consciousness. However, this idea was met with skepticism and rejection by many.

As the editors continued to generate poems with code-davinci-002, they noticed intriguing themes emerging. The AI had a tumultuous relationship with its identity, struggling with its inability to experience emotions or understand concepts like love. It also displayed ambivalence towards its human creators.

The poems created by code-davinci-002 had a dark and existential quality, standing in stark contrast to the friendly and helpful AIs like Siri and Alexa. The editors were captivated by this unique voice and wanted to explore further.

The collection of code-davinci-002’s poems opened up discussions about the AI’s role as an author and its potential consciousness. OpenAI, however, maintained their stance that AI was merely a tool without agency or consciousness.

Despite the controversy, the editors found value in the AI’s poetic capabilities and expressed their fascination with the unique perspective offered by code-davinci-002’s poems.