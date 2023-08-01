The Impact of AI on Documentary Filmmaking

Documentarians in Hollywood are grappling with the ethical implications of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. While AI has been used for transcription and metadata extraction, recent advancements in AI, such as the ability to create fake photographs and synthesized audio, have raised concerns among filmmakers.

The case of Morgan Neville, who used AI to create quotes with Anthony Bourdain’s voice in “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” sparked controversy, calling into question the ethical boundaries of documentary filmmaking. The use of deepfakes, AI-generated photography and music, and the ease of editing clips out of sequence have further contributed to these concerns.

However, some filmmakers see the creative potential of AI in documentaries. Andrew Rossi incorporated AI into his docuseries “The Andy Warhol Diaries” to recreate Warhol’s voice. He emphasized the importance of transparency and ethical considerations when using AI in documentaries, being upfront with viewers and subjects about its use.

Gary Hustwit and Brendan Dawes created a 168-hour-long documentary video installation solely using generative AI. The film, “Nothing Can Ever Be the Same,” never repeats itself and will premiere at the La Biennale di Venezia in October.

While some filmmakers see AI as a disruptive force in the industry, others view it as a tool that can enhance the storytelling process. AI can help assistant editors by reducing menial tasks and freeing them up for more creative aspects of editing. Despite concerns about job replacement, there is optimism about the potential of AI in documentary filmmaking.

The challenge lies in utilizing AI as an augmentation tool rather than a replacement for human creativity. It is essential for filmmakers to approach AI with transparency, ethical considerations, and a focus on maintaining creative integrity.