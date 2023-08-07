CityLife

Increasing Accessibility to Speech Therapy with AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Increasing Accessibility to Speech Therapy with AI

Speech disorders are prevalent, with an estimated 17.9 million US adults reporting experiencing voice problems within the last year, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Access to specialized resources, like speech pathologists, is crucial in helping individuals overcome speech impediments and enhance their quality of life.

Better Speech, an online provider of speech therapy for both children and adults, aims to improve accessibility by introducing Jessica, a generative AI-powered Speech Therapist. With AI algorithms, Jessica creates personalized therapy sessions tailored to each client’s specific needs. The speech assistant also possesses advanced speech recognition and natural language processing abilities. It can analyze speech patterns, identify areas for improvement, and provide targeted interventions.

By leveraging this technology, Better Speech hopes to make high-quality speech therapy more accessible and affordable to individuals who may currently face limitations. The company is collaborating with the American Speech and Hearing Association to establish Category III medical insurance codes, enabling more patients to benefit from this technology.

Moreover, in a remarkable gesture, Better Speech plans to gift Jessica to 1,000 children in underdeveloped countries who lack access to speech therapy. As an AI model, Jessica will continually advance through interactions with patients, learning and growing more intelligent over time.

While Jessica shows significant promise, Ranan Lachman, CEO of Better Speech, emphasizes that the goal is not to replace therapists. Instead, the AI-powered software is designed to augment therapy services and serve as a practice tool. However, Lachman anticipates that Jessica will evolve into the best speech therapist globally through training on thousands of patients, encompassing both children and seniors, to assist with various speech impediments.

The introduction of AI into speech therapy has the potential to revolutionize accessibility, allowing more individuals to receive the support they need to overcome speech challenges and lead better lives.

