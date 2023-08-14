The Rise of Regulation in the Tech Industry

Regulation was once frowned upon in the tech industry, with companies arguing that it hindered innovation and progress. However, a significant change is underway as the focus on regulation gains momentum.

Ed Husic, Australia’s federal minister responsible for tech policy, is leading a review of Australian law to address how it should be adapted for the AI era. Husic stated that the era of self-regulation is over, emphasizing the need to strike the right balance and address high-risk elements in AI regulation.

Even tech companies are calling for regulation, which represents a dramatic shift from their previous stance. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently declared that the regulation of AI is essential during a US Congressional hearing. This change of heart reflects the recognition that without effective regulation, the potential risks associated with AI could overshadow its benefits.

While some may argue that the sudden demand for regulation stems from a genuine concern for the harmful impact of tech products, it is also evident that the absence of laws specifically for AI is a motivating factor. In reality, existing laws can already be applied to AI, prohibiting deceptive or negligent behavior irrespective of the technology used.

The challenge lies not in the content of the law, but in its consistent enforcement when it comes to AI development and usage. This raises the need for regulators, courts, lawyers, and the community sector to step up and ensure the effective enforcement of human rights and consumer protection in the AI era.

To address this, the creation of an AI Commissioner, an independent expert advisor to the government and private sector, has been proposed. This body would provide clear guidance on how to navigate AI within the boundaries of the law.

Australia, in particular, has been slow to act on AI regulation compared to other regions like the European Union, North America, and parts of Asia. Hence, the review of AI regulation in Australia is critical to ensure that the country keeps pace with global standards and adequately protects its citizens.

Reform is urgently needed, especially in high-risk areas like facial recognition technology. Companies are increasingly deploying this technology without proper protections against unfairness or mass surveillance. Powerful and balanced reform solutions are available, but political leadership is necessary to implement them.

Furthermore, governments must set an example by using AI safely and responsibly. The Robodebt Royal Commission in Australia highlighted the dangers of the government’s automated debt recovery system, emphasizing the need for clear and strong guardrails to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.