Disney’s Advance in AI Patents

The United States patent office reveals that Disney had been filing AI-related patents long before the rise of prominent AI technologies such as ChatGPT. These patents date back to the early stages of the AI revolution.

Disney is known to file numerous patents, and their AI patents are particularly intriguing as they represent the future of the company. While other companies are also exploring generative AI, Disney has been involved in this concept for quite some time.

One notable patent, filed in July 2014, focused on the use of drone technology for creating light shows. The patent application described a projection assembly that could be used with unmanned aerial vehicles to create rear-projection surfaces. This innovation paved the way for impressive experiences in Disney theme parks.

Through the use of light and water, Disney incorporated this technology into their theme parks, creating captivating drone shows that have been featured in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and various locations in the United States.

Aside from the drone-related patent, Disney has also been exploring the integration of artificial intelligence in their theme parks. One patent, which is still pending, aims to create real-time ambient light simulations based on generated imagery. This patent, filed in 2021, demonstrates how Disney continues to embrace AI advancements.

These advancements are significant for Disney World theme park fans, as they provide immersive virtual experiences that match the popularity of their drone shows. Walt Disney Imagineering has played a crucial role in pushing the company to file these patents, showcasing Disney’s ability to stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

By proactively filing these patents, Disney ensures they are at the forefront of innovation, securing their position in the market. It demonstrates their commitment to providing high-quality and unique experiences for their visitors.

The impact of these Disney AI patents is extensive, as they shape the future of entertainment, virtual experiences, and artificial intelligence integration within the company. Disney’s forward-thinking approach highlights their ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving industry.