Walt Disney Company Forms AI Task Force

The Walt Disney Company has established a task force to investigate the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across the organization. The task force was launched earlier this year, prior to the onset of the Writers Guild of America strike in May.

Disney currently has 11 different job postings related to AI or machine learning, spanning various departments including Walt Disney Studios, Parks, Imagineering, Disney Branded Television, and the advertising team. Notably, a senior vice president position in the post-production department at Disney Branded Television offers a salary range of $270,500 to $371,900 per year and is based in Burbank.

The task force’s objectives, as reported by Reuters, include tackling the rising costs associated with movie and TV production and improving customer experiences in theme parks. Furthermore, they are exploring the creation of a Baby Groot robot capable of learning, moving, and potentially interacting with park guests using machine learning.

However, the use of AI in content creation does not involve generative AI for writing screenplays or producing movies. According to an insider, Disney employs AI tools in post-production primarily to enhance digital effects rather than replace actors. Regardless, the involvement of AI in the entertainment industry remains a concern for writers and actors on strike, as they view generative AI as a potential threat that could reduce job opportunities.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has acknowledged the potential of AI in serving consumers and improving operational efficiencies. During an earnings call in May, he expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities and benefits AI could bring to the company. However, he also recognized the disruptive nature of AI and the challenges it poses regarding intellectual property management. In jest, Iger even speculated about a future where an AI version of himself could participate in earnings calls.

The use of generative AI tools in the opening credits of the Marvel show “Secret Invasion” has generated mixed reactions, highlighting that this is not solely a Disney issue. AI experts are currently in high demand across the entertainment industry, with companies like Netflix, Sony, and Donald Glover’s production company also seeking AI specialists. This trend indicates that these companies are strategizing for a post-strike environment with a focus on AI’s role in the future.