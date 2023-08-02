CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Walt Disney and NBCUniversal Monitor New York Legislation on AI

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal are closely watching a New York state legislation that could affect their use of tax breaks if they opt for artificial intelligence (AI) in place of film and TV workers. The bill, Senate Bill 7422 sponsored by New York Senator Lea Webb, prohibits applicants of the empire state film production credit from using AI that would displace human workers.

Both companies have hired lobbyists to monitor the bill, reflecting concerns over the use of AI in the entertainment industry amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. Both actors and writers fear losing their jobs or having their work replicated by AI without their consent.

The media companies’ interest in the bill is not surprising to Assemblymember Demond Meeks, who notes that big businesses often seek quick ways to save money. Since the start of 2022, NBCUniversal has received $96.7 million in tax credits for 14 New York productions, while Disney received $10.9 million for two productions.

Disney and NBCUniversal have not publicly stated their positions on the legislation. However, Disney has emphasized that it closely tracks and reviews bills that could impact its business, and it transparently reports its lobbying efforts in compliance with New York State law.

The impact of AI on the entertainment industry has become a major concern for both workers and companies. While the outcome of the legislation remains uncertain, it highlights the ongoing discussions around the potential displacement of workers by AI and the need to find a balance between technological advancements and protecting the interests of individuals in the creative industry.

