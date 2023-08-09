Disney Explores Opportunities for AI with New Task Force

Disney is embracing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) by forming a task force to explore its utilization across various segments of the company. The task force was established before May and is focused on determining how Disney can leverage AI technology to drive cost savings in movie production and enhance customer support in its park business. The entertainment giant is also looking into potential collaborations with startups in the AI space.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities presented by AI during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. He highlighted the potential for AI to create efficiencies and improve customer service, emphasizing that getting closer to the customer is a priority for the company. However, Iger also acknowledged that managing the disruptive nature of AI and intellectual property rights could pose challenges.

To support its AI initiatives, Disney has been actively hiring individuals with AI and machine learning experience across various business segments, including Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, advertising, and television. The company has posted job listings for roles that involve developing new AI tools to enhance the creative process and deliver innovative projects globally.

Disney is not alone in recognizing the potential of AI in the entertainment industry. Companies like Netflix and Sony are also seeking AI specialists through their job listings. However, the increasing adoption of AI has raised concerns among actors and writers in Hollywood, who worry about its impact on their careers and the industry as a whole.

As Disney prepares to release its third-quarter financial results, the company’s stock has experienced a significant 18.5% drop in the past year, with shares currently trading around $88. Despite this decline, the formation of the AI task force signals Disney’s determination to harness the power of AI technology and explore its potential benefits for the company’s future growth and success.