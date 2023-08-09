Disney Forms Artificial Intelligence Task Force to Integrate AI Across Entertainment Empire

Disney has established an artificial intelligence task force to explore the integration of AI technology throughout its entertainment empire. The task force was formed several months ago, prior to the start of the Writers Guild of America strike. Disney aims to incorporate AI into various aspects of its business, including creative applications, theme parks, and advertising.

The company is looking to develop a “next-generation” advertising stack centered around AI. Disney executives have openly acknowledged the potential of AI to transform their business and align with their cost-cutting efforts. It is worth noting that Disney is a member of the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which opposes the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The use of AI is a key point of contention in the ongoing strike.

At a conference hosted by Ad Age in May, Disney’s ad chief Rita Ferro emphasized the importance of AI in the company’s innovation plans for the next 12 months. She highlighted how AI could be integrated into Disney+ to create a robust shoppable marketing platform, scanning content for products and offering purchase links directly within the streaming interface.

Disney’s decision to lay off its metaverse division, including chief Mike White, suggests a strong focus on AI as their chosen technology for future endeavors. While the specifics of how AI will manifest across Disney’s extensive multimedia empire remain uncertain, comments from executives and identified pain points offer some insights.

In addition to advertising, Disney’s task force is reportedly exploring ways to leverage AI in reducing the costs of producing original films and streaming content. Streaming services have faced immense pressure to cut expenses this year, leading to significant reductions in original content spending.

Furthermore, AI holds creative potential for Disney. Companies like Adobe have already made advancements in integrating AI into creative fields, including animation and video game development. These existing applications can be extended to enhance Disney’s film production processes.

It is evident that Disney is actively reevaluating its identity and embracing the possibilities presented by AI. Whether it be divestiture from linear TV or other significant changes, AI is set to play a central role in shaping the future of one of the world’s largest entertainment conglomerates.