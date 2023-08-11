Disney Establishes AI Task Force to Cut Production Costs

The Walt Disney Company has introduced an AI task force with the aim of reducing production costs. The company is looking to leverage artificial intelligence to streamline operations and improve their position in the ever-changing world of technology.

Rising production costs have compelled Disney to explore advanced AI solutions. Recent major movie productions, such as The Haunted Mansion with a budget of $150 million and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a budget of $300 million, utilized AI technology, including de-aging techniques for actors like Harrison Ford.

Currently, Disney has around a dozen job openings related to this initiative across various departments, from Walt Disney Studios to theme parks, engineering group, Imagineering, Disney-branded television, and the advertising team. The advertising team specifically aims to develop a “next-generation” AI-powered ad system.

While Disney’s AI task force shows promise for cost-cutting and efficiency, the increased use of AI in the industry has raised concerns among many Hollywood professionals. Both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have made AI a focus of their strikes, highlighting the impact on jobs. It is worth noting that Disney launched its AI task force prior to the WGA strike in May.

Besides cost reduction, Disney also envisions using AI for entertainment purposes within their theme parks. For instance, Imagineers have developed a fully functional, interactive Baby Groot character that could potentially engage with park guests. However, it is important to consider the potential risks and implications of AI-driven experiences, as depicted in the “Itchy & Scratchy Land” episode of The Simpsons.

Overall, Disney’s AI task force aims to capitalize on artificial intelligence technology to drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance guest experiences. It remains to be seen how the company will further integrate and utilize AI in their various domains.