The Walt Disney Company Forms AI Task Force to Cut Production Costs

The Walt Disney Company has established an AI task force to reduce production expenses and stay competitive in the ever-changing technology landscape. Rising production costs have forced the company to explore advanced AI solutions in various areas.

For instance, recent major movies like The Haunted Mansion and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny utilized AI technology. The budgets for these films were upwards of $150 million and $300 million, respectively, with AI assisting in de-aging actor Harrison Ford.

To support their AI initiatives, Disney currently has multiple job openings in various departments, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney-branded television, and the advertising team. These divisions are looking to leverage AI to streamline operations and develop intelligent ad systems.

While Disney’s AI efforts are aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency, there are concerns within the entertainment industry about job security as AI continues to advance. Organizations like the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have made AI a key focus of their recent strikes.

Disney’s AI task force was established even before the WGA strike in May, indicating their proactive approach to embracing technology. Apart from cost-cutting measures, Disney also intends to implement AI for entertainment purposes in their theme parks. Imagineers have already developed a free-walking Baby Groot character to interact with park guests, showcasing the potential for AI-driven experiences.

While the idea of an AI task force may sound imposing, Disney aims to leverage this technology to optimize operations and enhance visitor experiences. With ongoing advancements in AI, it remains to be seen how Disney will utilize this technology more frequently in the future.