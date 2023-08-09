Disney Explores the Use of AI in the Entertainment Industry

Disney has reportedly established a task force dedicated to studying the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company. The initiative is taking place alongside the recent strikes led by actors and writers, suggesting that the integration of AI in the entertainment industry is highly relevant, especially concerning potential job displacement. Major Hollywood studios, including Disney, alongside Silicon Valley streaming platforms, have shown interest in leveraging generative AI to write scripts for movies and TV shows, as well as create a database of actors’ likeness for future projects. However, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) have opposed these ideas.

One prominent application of AI in entertainment, which has sparked backlash from professional writers, is the utilization of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard to compose scripts. The concerns among writers have further intensified due to the development of AI tools specifically designed for creative writing by various startups.

Actors, on the other hand, worry about studios using their likeness indefinitely, without appropriate safeguards outlined in new union agreements. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade organization representing movie studios and streamers, has stated that contracts proposing the use of AI for actors will only apply to the specific production they were originally hired for.

Disney’s recent patent filing for a facial recognition system has further fueled concerns among actors. The system’s purpose is to superimpose a human face onto an animated character, essentially allowing a performance to be transferred from one character to another. However, the grant of a patent does not guarantee that the company will pursue the idea or make it a significant aspect of its future strategy.

During a conference call in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger described AI as a disruptive technology that offers “interesting opportunities” and “substantial benefits.” He also acknowledged that navigating the legal landscape concerning intellectual property and copyright law would be uncharted territory, which has kept Disney’s legal team busy.

Apart from AI, Disney has a history of technological innovation with over 4,000 active patents and approximately 2,000 expired patents. One of the earliest patents filed by Walt Disney himself in 1936 involved a specially designed table to facilitate cartoon animation. In addition to scriptwriting and computer-generated actors, Disney could potentially apply AI to its visual effects and technology subsidiaries. For instance, Disney’s special effects studio, Industrial Light and Magic, founded by George Lucas, possesses a tool that allows artists to search its vast image database using natural language.

Disney Research, the company’s research and development department, highlights machine learning and artificial intelligence as core research areas. In many industries, AI is already being utilized to automate or assist with various business functions such as human resources, finance, and marketing.

It is important to note that Disney did not provide a comment regarding these reports. On a lighter note, during the same conference call in May, Iger humorously mentioned that AI might eventually take over his earnings-call duties, suggesting its growing role even within the corporate framework of Disney.