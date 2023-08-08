Disney Forms Task Force to Explore AI Applications across Entertainment Empire

Disney has established a new task force to assess the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) within its entertainment and media empire. The team is currently discussing ways in which AI can augment in-person experiences at Disney theme parks, potentially involving new animatronic robots. They are also exploring how the technology could reduce costs associated with digital entertainment and filmmaking. In addition, the task force is seeking partnerships with AI-focused startups to bring various forms of automation to Disney’s services and franchises.

As part of its AI initiative, Disney is actively hiring experts in the field. Job postings indicate that the company is looking for candidates with expertise in machine learning and AI across its various departments, including Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, engineering, Imagineering, Disney-branded television, and advertising. The advertising team, for example, is seeking to develop a next-generation AI-powered ad system.

This move by Disney to invest heavily in AI is not unexpected, as many companies are pursuing automation. Disney has a history of R&D in entertainment, and it wants to stay at the forefront. In recent years, the company has expanded its automation and robotics portfolio, with developments such as AI software for aging and de-aging actors, animatronic robots like Groot, and advancements in movie special effects.

Disney’s AI push is happening amidst the Hollywood writer’s strike, where industry workers are concerned that AI could replace human creatives in movies and streaming. Even within Disney, visual effects workers at Marvel are petitioning to unionize. However, Disney seems undeterred by these concerns and continues to invest in automation. While this is financially practical from a corporate perspective, it raises disconcerting questions for some observers. The integration of AI with theme parks, for example, evokes images of Westworld.