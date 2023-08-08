Disney Establishes Task Force to Study Integration of AI

Disney has reportedly formed a task force to explore the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. According to anonymous sources, Disney is dedicated to understanding AI and its potential applications throughout the company, and failure to do so could result in falling behind in the industry.

To further demonstrate its commitment to AI, Disney has posted 11 job openings that specifically require expertise in AI and machine learning technologies. These positions span across various departments, including Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, and engineering. In fact, one job description in the television and advertising department aims to create a “next-generation” AI-powered advertising scheme.

Insiders believe that AI could be used as a cost-cutting tool for movie and television productions, as well as enhance customer support in Disney’s parks business. The potential benefits of AI integration have become more evident as the entertainment industry, including companies like Netflix, begins to explore its applications.

Amidst these developments, Disney’s metaverse chief, Mike White, has officially left the company. Disney had previously closed its metaverse division, resulting in layoffs of approximately 50 employees as part of downsizing efforts.

The increasing prevalence of AI in the entertainment industry has sparked discussions and negotiations. Netflix, for example, has posted high-paying AI positions. The ongoing Hollywood strike has also brought AI into focus, as writers, actors, and others represented by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists grapple with issues related to AI integration.

Initially, Hollywood studios rejected the idea of banning AI in writing rooms. Actors are also resisting a proposal that would involve scanning and payment for background performers, as well as granting production companies ownership rights over scans, images, and likenesses.

As Disney establishes a task force to explore AI integration, it is clear that the company is committed to understanding and harnessing the potential of AI in its operations.