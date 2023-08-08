Disney Forms AI Task Force to Explore Future Applications

The Walt Disney Company has established an AI task force to evaluate the potential use of Artificial Intelligence in its movies, theme parks, and other areas. The move comes ahead of the recent Writers’ Guild of America strike, which was partially triggered by concerns over the use of AI technology in storytelling.

The company is currently looking to hire 11 AI-related roles, including positions within Walt Disney Imagineering. They are also planning to leverage their advertising team to develop a “next-generation” AI-powered advertising system. Previous Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to their exploration of the Metaverse and Virtual Reality as “next-gen storytelling,” but the team was dissolved after Chapek’s departure.

One potential application of AI in Disney’s parks business is to enhance customer support and create unique interactive experiences. A former Disney Imagineer mentioned a project called Project Kiwi, which utilized machine learning to create a small, free-roaming robot named Baby Groot. This robot mimics the movements and personality of the character from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Disney Imagineering first ventured into AI in 2022 with the introduction of D3-O9, an AI concierge droid featured in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. According to Dawson Dill, a senior R&D Walt Disney Imagineer, the purpose of incorporating AI technology is to enable more personalized and immersive storytelling experiences.

While the AI task force still remains in the early stages of exploration, Disney aims to utilize AI technology to bring various Disney characters to life in different ways, across multiple platforms and mediums. They see AI as an opportunity to elevate the guest experience and create deeper connections with their audience.