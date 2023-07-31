Disney and NBCUniversal Hire Lobbyists to Monitor Legislation on AI and Tax Breaks

Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal have hired lobbyists in Albany to closely watch over a bill that could potentially impact their utilization of a state tax break. This tax break could be jeopardized if the companies were found to be using artificial intelligence (AI) to replace workers in their film and TV productions.

Both companies’ lobbyists began monitoring the bill, known as S.B. 7422, after its introduction in June during the 2023 legislative session. These lobbyists are based in Albany and their activities have been reported to the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government.

Although Disney and NBCUniversal have not taken a public stance on the measure, their financial interests make it clear why they are closely monitoring the situation. If the bill were to pass, it would restrict the companies’ ability to benefit from the state tax break if they were found to be utilizing AI technology to replace human workers in their production processes.

As the bill continues to progress through the legislative session, both Disney and NBCUniversal will be keeping a close eye on any amendments or changes that could potentially affect their operations. It is important to note that the exact details and potential impacts of the bill remain undisclosed.

The decision to hire lobbyists indicates the companies’ proactive approach to monitoring and influencing legislation that directly impacts their financial interests. By having lobbyists in Albany, Disney and NBCUniversal are able to closely follow the progress of the bill and ensure that their concerns and perspectives are heard by policymakers.

While the specific intentions of Disney and NBCUniversal regarding the bill are unknown, their engagement with lobbyists suggests that they are actively seeking to protect their ability to benefit from the state tax break, regardless of any potential opposition or concerns raised by the use of AI in their productions.