The Walt Disney Company Forms Task Force to Explore AI Applications

The Walt Disney Company has created a task force to delve into the potential uses of artificial intelligence (AI) across its various business branches. The company aims to utilize AI to reduce costs and improve customer experiences. One area where AI can help is in controlling the rising expenses of movie and television production, which can reach up to $300 million for major releases. Additionally, Disney hopes to leverage AI to enhance customer support and provide unique interactions at its theme parks.

Disney demonstrated its interest in AI when it unveiled Groot, an AI-powered robot based on the Marvel character, that can roam freely and interact with park guests. The company’s website currently features job openings seeking professionals skilled in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which indicates its commitment to exploring AI applications. Positions are available in various departments, including film studios, theme parks, and the advertising team.

According to three insider sources, the task force, which was established before the ongoing writers’ strike, aims to develop generative AI applications internally and collaborate with startups. While Disney declined to comment on the Reuters report, an anonymous source within the company emphasized the importance of legacy media companies adapting AI to avoid becoming obsolete.

However, Disney faces resistance from Hollywood writers and actors who perceive generative AI as a threat to their careers. The potential automation of creative work, including actor performances, has become a contentious issue in contract negotiations involving industry unions such as the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America.

Disney, known for its history of technological innovation, considers AI as an inevitable progress. The company has been working on technologies like neural networks that can automatically age or de-age an actor’s appearance, as well as “Digital Humans” that replicate human performances on screen with computer-generated stand-ins. However, a source clarified that these technologies are meant to augment human actors, not replace them.

Disney’s exploration of AI aligns with its long-standing tradition of embracing technological advancements. The company recognizes AI as a tool that can assist in movie production, game development, and even conversational robots for theme parks.