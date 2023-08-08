The Walt Disney Company Forms Task Force to Explore AI Applications

The Walt Disney Company has established a task force to investigate the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across its various business units. The company aims to utilize AI to cut costs and enhance customer experiences. Disney hopes that AI can help control the rising costs of movie and television production, which often reach $300 million for major releases. Additionally, AI could improve customer support and create unique interactions within Disney’s theme parks.

Disney has shown its commitment to exploring AI applications by listing job openings on its website for positions requiring expertise in machine learning and AI. These job opportunities span across the company’s film studios, theme parks, and advertising team, which aims to develop an AI-powered advertising system.

The AI task force, which was formed prior to the writers’ strike in Hollywood, seeks to develop generative AI applications internally and collaborate with startups. An anonymous source within Disney stated that legacy media companies must adapt AI to their needs to avoid becoming obsolete.

However, Disney’s embrace of AI has encountered resistance from Hollywood writers and actors. These industry unions view generative AI as a threat to their jobs, leading to contentious contract negotiations and strikes.

In the field of technology, Disney has a history of innovation, dating back to the introduction of the first synchronized soundtrack in 1928. The company considers AI as part of the ongoing progress of technology. An anonymous executive with experience working with Disney highlighted the long-standing AI research within the company and its applications in movie-making, games, and conversational robots within theme parks. Disney’s intention is to augment human actors with AI technologies, rather than replacing them.