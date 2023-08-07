Digital Realty Announces High-Density Colocation Services to Enhance AI Capabilities

Digital Realty, the leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has introduced high-density colocation services as part of its PlatformDIGITAL® global data center platform. This offering aims to address the challenges faced by businesses in managing and harnessing massive amounts of data while utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The exponential growth of data presents various issues such as performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. To analyze and process data effectively, businesses are increasingly turning to AI and other emerging technologies. However, these technologies require a specialized infrastructure capable of supporting high-power densities while ensuring optimal performance through efficient temperature regulation.

Digital Realty’s high-density colocation services offer the following key features: support for workloads of up to 70 kilowatts per rack, utilization of innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies for cooling, global availability in 28 markets across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions, and extensible and sustainable consumption models for scalability.

Scott Mills, Senior Vice President Engineering and Customer Solutions at Digital Realty, stated, “This offering will enable businesses to unlock new possibilities, quickly deploy high performance infrastructure on a global platform, and achieve optimal performance in the age of AI.”

Industry experts have recognized the significance of high-density colocation services. Dave Driggers, Chief Technology Officer at Cirrascale Cloud Services, highlighted the importance of Digital Realty’s solution in supporting AI accelerators with massive per rack kilowatt demands. Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President at IDC, emphasized the central role of colocation providers, such as Digital Realty, in managing data workflows and catering to the high-density colocation requirements of enterprises implementing AI capabilities.

Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL® serves as a global data center platform where companies, technologies, and data converge, enabling customers to capitalize on a comprehensive ecosystem of connected data communities. By leveraging this platform, customers can achieve secure, low-latency connections and high-speed data transfer to optimize their high-density colocation deployments.

Digital Realty, with its global data center footprint spanning over 300 facilities across 27 countries, brings companies and data together by delivering a complete range of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.