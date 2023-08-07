New Offering Expands Digital Realty’s High-Density Colocation Services

Digital Realty, the leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center solutions, has announced the availability of high-density colocation services across its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®. These services are designed to meet the challenges posed by the vast amounts of unstructured data and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In today’s digital landscape, businesses struggle with managing and harnessing the power of rapidly expanding data. This expansion causes performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. To overcome these challenges, companies are turning to emerging technologies like AI to effectively analyze and process large amounts of data. However, these technologies require specialized infrastructure that can support high-power densities and regulate temperatures for optimal performance.

Digital Realty’s high-density colocation services offer several key features. They can support workloads of up to 70 kilowatts per rack and utilize innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies for efficient cooling. These services are available in 28 markets across North America, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific region. They also provide extensible and sustainable consumption models, allowing businesses to scale up and out as needed.

By leveraging PlatformDIGITAL®, customers gain access to a comprehensive ecosystem of connected data communities. This facilitates secure and low-latency connections, enabling high-speed data transfer and enhancing the value of high-density colocation deployments.

Digital Realty’s offering has received positive feedback from industry experts. Cirrascale Cloud Services praised the high-density colocation services for supporting the demands of AI accelerators. IDC emphasized the importance of colocation providers like Digital Realty in managing data workflows and supporting the high-density requirements of enterprises adopting AI capabilities.

Digital Realty’s global data center platform encompasses over 300 facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. With their high-density colocation services, Digital Realty aims to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data and achieve optimal performance in the age of AI.