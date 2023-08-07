Digital Realty Announces High-Density Colocation Services on PlatformDIGITAL®

Digital Realty, the global provider of data center solutions, has launched high-density colocation services on its PlatformDIGITAL® platform. This new offering allows businesses to address the challenges associated with processing and analyzing large amounts of unstructured data and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

In today’s digital landscape, companies face difficulties in managing and harnessing the power of massive data volumes. This rapid expansion poses performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. To overcome these challenges, businesses are increasingly turning to emerging technologies such as AI. However, these technologies require specialized infrastructure to support their high power consumption and temperature regulation needs.

Digital Realty’s high-density colocation services address these requirements by offering the following key features:

1. High-density support: The infrastructure can support workloads of up to 70 kilowatts per rack.

2. Cooling: Innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies are utilized to regulate temperature effectively.

3. Global availability: The solution is available in 28 markets across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

4. Extensible and sustainable: The infrastructure supports scalable and sustainable consumption models.

Scott Mills, Senior Vice President Engineering and Customer Solutions at Digital Realty, emphasized their commitment to addressing data management challenges by delivering standardized configurations that enable businesses to quickly deploy high-performance infrastructure on a global scale. This offering will unlock new possibilities and optimize performance in the era of AI.

Digital Realty’s high-density colocation services are essential for companies like Cirrascale, who rely on global data center providers to support their AI innovation initiatives. According to IDC, increasing AI adoption will drive significant data consumption and create high-density colocation demand. Digital Realty, as a global leader in the colocation segment, is well-positioned to cater to these requirements.

By leveraging PlatformDIGITAL®, customers can capitalize on a comprehensive ecosystem of connected data communities, facilitating secure connections and high-speed data transfer.

Digital Realty is known for its global data center footprint, with over 300 facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries. This announcement demonstrates their commitment to providing customers with the infrastructure needed to innovate and efficiently manage data challenges in today’s digital world.