The Power of AI Models

AI

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Schools: Embracing the Future

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
English, math, and science have long been the core subjects taught in schools. However, as technology continues to advance, classrooms are now offering a wider range of courses. The Montana Digital Academy (MTDA), with its more than 100 courses for K-12 students across Montana, aims to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to schools as an opportunity to embrace the future.

MTDA Executive Director Jason Neiffer believes that the fall of 2023 is a crucial time for schools to respond to AI. This year, MTDA is introducing a new high school course on artificial intelligence. Neiffer emphasizes the importance of learning about AI alongside the traditional curriculum, as it can enhance a student’s understanding and fill in any learning gaps.

MTDA Assistant Director and Curriculum Director Mike Agostinelli highlights the program’s goal of ensuring that students know how to use AI for good. The curriculum will cover essential topics in AI, including its history, future, exploration of career fields, and ethics. Agostinelli stresses the need for society to embrace AI and utilize it ethically.

The online AI course offered by MTDA will equip students with a solid foundation for understanding the evolving technology. By learning about generative artificial intelligence, students can potentially enhance their studies in various subjects and become more effective learners.

MTDA’s initiative seeks to encourage students to think critically about the impact of AI on their lives and society as a whole. The aim is to instill an understanding of where the line lies between helpful and harmful AI applications. The program hopes to inspire students to leverage AI ethically to improve society.

As technology advances, it is essential for schools to address AI education. By equipping students with knowledge of AI’s potentials and ethics, they can become active contributors to the ever-expanding technological landscape.

