Artificial Intelligence Terms in the Advertising Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has piqued the interest of the advertising industry, but there’s still a lack of standardization in defining what AI truly encompasses. Advertisers and agencies are trying to understand the potential of AI in their marketing strategies.

One key term is bid optimization, which involves using AI-powered tools to adjust bidding strategies in real-time auctions. This helps advertisers win ad placements while maximizing campaign goals. Google, through its partnership with AI company Scibids, has been at the forefront of bid optimization.

Another important term is computer vision, which refers to a computer’s ability to make sense of digital images and videos. Similar to how humans process visual information, computer vision enables self-driving cars to detect objects and facilitates facial recognition programs.

Digital twinning is a virtual simulation of physical objects using machine learning. It allows for continuous monitoring, analysis, and simulation of alternative scenarios. Advertisers can use AI in digital twinning to replicate an ad campaign before executing it in real life or to duplicate a physical activation in augmented reality.

Generative AI, on the other hand, involves AI systems generating data or content based on patterns using user input data. This can include text, images, music, or video. Agencies have been utilizing generative AI to streamline workflows, such as writing social media copy or creating visual assets.

However, there are risks associated with generative AI, including hallucinations, where AI models confidently generate inaccurate answers. Misinformation generated by AI models is a major concern, and newer models like GPT-4 have shown improvements in addressing hallucinations, but challenges still remain.

One of the prominent AI models used in generative AI is the Large Language Model (LLM). Trained on vast amounts of text data, LLMs are capable of generating text similar to human thought processes. OpenAI’s GPT models, including ChatGPT, are well-known examples of LLMs.

While these terms provide a glimpse into the AI landscape in the advertising industry, it is important for advertisers and agencies to stay updated on the evolving capabilities and challenges associated with AI in order to leverage its full potential.