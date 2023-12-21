Scientists Debating Whether Earth’s Rotation Was Once Fixed at 19 Hours

Scientists have been engaged in a recent debate about the length of Earth’s rotation throughout its history. While it is well-known that Earth’s rotation has significantly slowed down over billions of years, there is disagreement about the exact length of a day in the past. Two separate studies published this year propose that Earth’s rotation was fixed at approximately 19 hours for a significant period of time. This interval, known as the “boring billion,” coincided with a lack of progress in microbial life. It was only when Earth’s rotation gradually resumed increasing about 600 million years ago that life began to evolve and become more complex.

To support these claims, researchers are looking for geological evidence in the rocks of the Northwest Territories. Sediment deposits provide clues about the length of past days by recording successive high tides and the number of days in each lunar month. Additionally, scientists propose the existence of a “thermal tide” caused by sunlight heating up the atmosphere. This thermal tide, which forms bulges of cooler air on either side of the planet, may have counterbalanced the effect of ocean tides and resulted in a consistent 19-hour day.

Opponents of this hypothesis argue that Earth’s rotation has simply been slowing down steadily due to friction from ocean tides. They believe there is already sufficient evidence to discredit the idea of a fixed 19-hour day. However, proponents of the theory suggest that a resonance in acoustic waves and the breakup of the supercontinent Rodinia may have disrupted the steady state and caused Earth’s rotation to change.

The connection between Earth’s rotation and the development of life is a subject of ongoing research. Some scientists speculate that the changing day length may have prompted bacteria to generate more oxygen, leading to the emergence of animal life. A link between Earth’s spin and oxygen levels in the atmosphere has been proposed, but further investigation is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

Overall, the debate surrounding Earth’s rotation and its impact on the evolution of life continues to captivate scientists and researchers alike. The quest for geological evidence and a deeper understanding of Earth’s history remains an ongoing endeavor.