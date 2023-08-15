Dialpad launches DialpadGPT, an AI language model for customer service, sales, and recruiting

Dialpad, the AI-powered customer intelligence platform, has introduced DialpadGPT, a large language model (LLM) specifically designed for customer service, sales, and recruiting tasks. The San Francisco-based company developed the generative AI model over five years and utilized five billion minutes of proprietary conversational data. DialpadGPT will be integrated into Dialpad’s AI-powered platform for video meetings, calls, and team collaboration.

Unlike other conversational AI providers that use generic LLMs such as ChatGPT, DialpadGPT is fine-tuned with business-specific data. It offers improved accuracy, privacy, and security and does not have scale limitations. Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad, stated that developing a model tailored for specific conversations requires owning the entire data stack. According to Anjney Midha, general partner at a16z, Dialpad’s AI infrastructure is designed for demanding enterprise uses, and the launch of DialpadGPT will have a significant impact on businesses.

Dialpad’s expertise in natural language processing (NLP) and AI played a crucial role in the development of DialpadGPT. The company acquired TalkIQ, an enterprise AI leader in conversational data, in early 2018. This acquisition provided Dialpad with in-house AI capability. Building an LLM without a team of experts would have been challenging. DialpadGPT was built specifically for the enterprise and utilizes the company’s transcription engine.

Dialpad’s focus is on contact centers, sales, and soon, recruiters. The goal is to provide summaries of every conversation and track action items. DialpadGPT is currently available to Dialpad AI platform customers in the Early Adopter Program and will be available to all customers by October 2023.