The Development of a Method to Detect Acute Kidney Injury

Kidneys play a critical role in the body, and when they fail, dialysis treatment is needed to support organ function. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common kidney disease that occurs in hospitalized individuals. It can develop rapidly due to various factors such as dehydration and infection. However, accurately predicting which patients will require dialysis for AKI is currently a challenge, as it often becomes a medical emergency before treatment can be initiated.

To address this issue, kidney doctors at University Hospitals Leicester (UHL), Haresh Selvaskandan and Gang Xu, applied for an NHS Digital grant to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in predicting the need for kidney support. The Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE), a collaborative initiative, was commissioned by the NHS AI Lab Skunkworks to develop a tool that could identify patients at higher risk of requiring intensive care or kidney support at least 24 hours in advance.

UHL has been collecting electronic records for patients since 2017, which includes data such as blood test results, medication information, and vital signs. This data, along with previous medical history, was provided to ACE for analysis. In just 15 weeks, ACE, in collaboration with Roke from its Vivace supplier community, developed a proof of concept for a predictive model that can forecast AKI 24 to 48 hours in advance. The model was based on Google’s DeepMind AI codebase, modified to accommodate the available data and to provide explainability in the decision-making process.

The successful proof of concept was presented at various medical conferences, including a kidney world congress and UK Kidney Week. It received recognition and an award for its contribution to AKI research. The findings were also published as an abstract in the kidney health journal called Kidney International Reports.

The next step is to further develop and improve the model based on peer review feedback. This will enable the UHL team to apply for additional grant-based funding. Currently, the proof of concept is more effective at identifying patients who will not develop AKI than those who will, as it was built on a dataset where only a small percentage of patients experienced AKI. With further refinement, this AI tool has the potential to improve patient care by allowing for early detection and intervention in cases of acute kidney injury.