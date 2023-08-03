Developing a Method to Detect Acute Kidney Injury: A Collaboration with Kidney Doctors

Kidneys play a critical role in our overall health and well-being. When they fail, dialysis treatment becomes necessary to manually perform the function of cleaning the blood. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common kidney disease that often occurs in hospitalized individuals. It can develop rapidly and has various causes, such as dehydration and infection.

Recognizing the importance of early detection of AKI, the Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE) collaborated with kidney doctors to develop a proof of concept (PoC) for predicting and identifying those at higher risk of needing kidney support.

Currently, there is no way to predict which individuals with AKI will require dialysis until severe complications arise, at which point it becomes a medical emergency. Medical professionals have to wait for life-threatening symptoms to manifest, such as high potassium levels, excess fluid in the body and lungs, and blood becoming acidic and toxin-laden, before initiating dialysis.

To address this issue, doctors Haresh Selvaskandan and Gang Xu from University Hospitals Leicester (UHL) applied for an NHS Digital grant. Their aim was to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning could be utilized in predicting the need for kidney support.

With the grant awarded, ACE was commissioned to develop a tool that could identify individuals already suffering from AKI, and who are at a higher risk of requiring intensive care or kidney support, at least 24 hours in advance.

By ingesting and analyzing electronic health records of past patients from UHL, ACE and its supplier community partner, Roke, were able to develop a PoC for a predictive model. In just 15 weeks, they created a tool that could predict AKI within a 24 to 48-hour window. The model was based on Google’s DeepMind AI codebase, but tailored to the available data and designed to provide explanations for the decisions made.

Dr. Selvaskandan expressed excitement about the PoC, as it demonstrated the clinical usefulness of such a tool. The collaboration with ACE was highly valued, as it introduced Agile working methods to the NHS and facilitated effective communication between the technical team and the clinical team at UHL.

The successful PoC work was presented at kidney world congress and UK Kidney Week, where it received recognition for its contribution to AKI research. It has also been published as an abstract in the kidney health journal, Kidney International Reports.

The next steps include further development and improvement of the model through peer review feedback. This will contribute to future grant applications to fund continued research and implementation of this predictive tool. It is worth noting that the current PoC is more effective at identifying patients who definitively won’t develop AKI, as it was built on a dataset where only a small percentage of patients had developed AKI.