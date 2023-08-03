CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Can Artificial Intelligence Startups Trust Large-Language Models?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The trustworthiness of large-language models (LLMs) has become a pressing concern for artificial intelligence startup founders and developers. Recent research has revealed that OpenAI’s GPT-4 and other LLMs can both improve and worsen over time, making it difficult to determine their reliability.

For startups utilizing these models, evaluating their performance poses a significant challenge. This is primarily due to the lack of transparency from providers like OpenAI regarding the training and development processes of their models. In addition, researchers who were once forthcoming about these details have become tight-lipped in industry forums.

In response to this lack of transparency, some LLM customers have adopted an innovative approach: using other LLMs to assess the performance of their models. By leveraging different models, startups hope to gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of their own LLMs.

This approach enables artificial intelligence startups to evaluate their models in an independent and objective manner. By comparing the outputs and performance of different LLMs, they can ascertain the reliability and accuracy of their own models.

However, relying solely on other LLMs for evaluation may not provide a comprehensive understanding of a model’s performance. As each LLM can possess unique characteristics and capabilities, it is crucial for startups to consider other evaluation methods as well.

Overall, the lack of transparency surrounding the training and development of LLMs presents a significant challenge for artificial intelligence startups. The use of multiple LLMs for evaluation appears to be a promising approach to address this issue, providing startups with a more comprehensive understanding of their model’s performance.

