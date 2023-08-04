Goran Vuksic Builds Real-World Pit Droid Powered by NVIDIA Jetson

Goran Vuksic, an engineering manager based in Malmö, Sweden, has developed a real-world pit droid inspired by the Star Wars franchise. The pit droid, a bot that repairs and maintains podraces, utilizes the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit as its brain. Vuksic has showcased the droid at various tech conferences, presenting on computer vision and AI to captivated audiences.

When not working as an engineering manager, Vuksic spends his free time advancing the droid’s capabilities. He is also the co-founder and CTO of syntheticAIdata, a startup participating in the NVIDIA Inception program. The company specializes in creating vision AI models with cost-effective synthetic data and utilizes the NVIDIA Omniverse platform for building and operating 3D tools and applications.

Vuksic’s interest in AI and IT began approximately a decade ago while working for a startup focused on vision AI for tattoo classification. Since then, he has held various roles in engineering and technical management, always maintaining a fascination with robotics. Inspired by sci-fi films like Star Wars, he has long imagined the possibilities of robots in the real world.

The pit droid project represents Vuksic’s endeavor to both have fun and educate others. As a frequent speaker at tech conferences, he brings the droid on stage to engage with the audience and inspire them to pursue similar projects. His goal is to encourage the development of robots that can assist humans with various tasks in our increasingly connected and automated world.

The development of the pit droid took four months, starting with 3D printing the body parts and assembling them. The Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit serves as the droid’s brain, allowing real-time processing of the camera feed. Vuksic also utilizes Microsoft Azure for cloud-based object-detection training.

Connecting the droid to the Jetson Orin Nano was the most gratifying part of the project, as it made running the AI and enabling the droid to respond to its environment straightforward. Vuksic has created a step-by-step technical guide to building the bot, empowering others to replicate his work.

While the development process presented its challenges, such as explaining the droid to security when traveling with it, Vuksic remains enthusiastic about the potential for robotics and AI. He believes that in the future, humans will have even more robots to support them with various tasks.

Goran Vuksic’s pit droid project showcases the power and innovation of the NVIDIA Jetson platform, both as a tool for developers and in pushing the boundaries of robotics.