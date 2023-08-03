Building a Real-World Pit Droid with NVIDIA Jetson: The Project of Goran Vuksic

Goran Vuksic, an engineering manager and co-founder of syntheticAIdata, has taken on an exciting project to build a real-world pit droid, similar to the ones seen in the Star Wars movies. The droid is designed to repair and maintain podracers, just like its fictional counterparts.

To bring this project to life, Vuksic used the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit as the brain of the droid. Standing at just under four feet tall and equipped with a simple webcam for eyes, the droid is able to identify objects and move its head towards them.

A self-professed Star Wars fanatic, Vuksic dedicated his free time to upgrading the droid’s capabilities. He has showcased the droid at several tech conferences, where he presented on computer vision and AI, using the droid as a real-world demo to engage with the audience.

Apart from his work on the pit droid project, Vuksic is also a Jetson AI Specialist recognized by NVIDIA and has been named an AI “Most Valuable Professional” by Microsoft. He has been involved in AI and IT for over a decade, initially working on vision AI projects.

Fuelled by his passion for robotics and sci-fi, Vuksic is thrilled to be able to make robots come to life in the real world. His pit droid project showcases the potential of the NVIDIA Jetson platform, which he has been using for almost a decade.

In addition to his love for robotics, Vuksic is also a bass guitarist in a band with his friends.

The pit droid project serves both fun and educational purposes for Vuksic. He uses it as a demonstration tool during his speaking engagements, inspiring others to build similar projects. Vuksic believes that automation and robotics will continue to play a vital role in our increasingly connected world.

The pit droid project took Vuksic four months to complete. He began by 3D printing the body parts and assembling them together. The Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit was then installed as the brain of the droid, allowing for real-time processing of the camera feed. Vuksic also utilized Microsoft Azure to process data in the cloud for object-detection training.

While the technical aspects of the project were exciting, traveling with the droid proved to be a challenge. Vuksic often had to explain the presence of the robot parts in his bag when passing through security. Despite the challenges, Vuksic’s dedication and enthusiasm for the project shone through.

Vuksic has also written a step-by-step technical guide to building the pit droid, encouraging others to try their hand at similar projects. The NVIDIA Jetson platform has played a crucial role in enabling robotics innovation, with Vuksic at the forefront of this exciting field.