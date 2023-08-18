Rockstar Games Removes Grand Theft Auto V Mod that Allows NPCs to Talk to Players

The developer of a Grand Theft Auto V mod called Sentient Streets, which gave non-playable characters (NPCs) the ability to talk to players using artificial intelligence (AI), has announced that the mod has been removed by Rockstar Games, the parent company of Take-Two Interactive.

Sentient Streets was a story-based mod created by Bloc, a seasoned modder who had previously released a similar mod for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. This mod allowed players to engage in open-ended conversations with different NPCs, including cult members, police officers, and civilians, who were powered by more than 30 AI models.

The mod worked by allowing players to approach police officers in the game, get their attention by pressing a key, and then speak into their microphone to ask them a question. The officers would use AI to interpret the question, generate a response, and reply to the player. Each officer had a distinct personality, such as friendly, tough, or flirty.

However, according to Bloc’s YouTube channel, Take-Two Interactive issued a copyright strike against the video showcasing the mod, resulting in its removal from YouTube. Take-Two also had the mod removed from the Nexus Mods website. In response to these actions, Bloc decided to remove the mod from the GTA5Mods website.

Bloc expressed frustration at Take-Two’s actions, questioning why other YouTube videos showcasing GTA V content have not faced similar problems. They also emphasized that the mod is free, open-source, and does not utilize any voices from Grand Theft Auto or distribute any unauthorized content.

In conclusion, Bloc called out Take-Two for their actions and suggested that their focus should be on creating better remakes with fair pricing policies, rather than targeting small mods. They encouraged players to remember Take-Two’s actions when hearing news about Rockstar Games.

Overall, the Sentient Streets mod, which allowed players to have interactive conversations with NPCs in Grand Theft Auto V, has been taken down by Rockstar Games.