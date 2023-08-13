AI and the Meaning of Humanity

In recent months, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a prominent topic of conversation. This technological breakthrough has prompted deep thoughts about the nature of humanity. Traditionally, our advanced intelligence and creativity have distinguished us from other beings. We have regarded these qualities as the foundation of the human experience.

However, the creation of AI has challenged this notion. We have developed a system that can think creatively and work more efficiently than we ever could. We have essentially been outdone by our own creation, leaving us to question our worth and purpose. This reality has evoked tremendous fear in many, as AI has the potential to replace us in various professional and creative domains.

Moreover, the possibility of AI archiving a person’s thoughts, memories, and overall personality raises existential questions. Are we merely our thoughts? Does our worth depend solely on our usefulness? These are the difficult inquiries imposed upon us by AI.

According to Chasidus, a school of thought in Judaism, humans experience life through the pursuit of pleasure. We seek enjoyment and perceive everything around us as a means to fulfill this desire. Our decision-making process and goal-setting are guided by the pursuit of pleasure.

Addiction is an extension of this pursuit. When we find extreme pleasure in a specific sensation, we become deeply attached to it. The loss of that pleasure leaves us feeling incomplete. This is how we often define ourselves – through our status, wealth, intelligence, or careers.

But what happens when AI fills every role and renders these defining characteristics irrelevant? Our creative thoughts, knowledge, talents, and years of work experience become replaceable. Is our humanity now lost?

The Torah provides an alternative perspective. It defines a human as one with the capacity for deep understanding and recognition (Daas), stemming from self-awareness. Paradoxically, the power we use to define ourselves and fear losing our worth to AI is the very power that makes us uniquely human and irreplaceable.

If this power of self-awareness defines our value and humanity, we should learn to embrace it properly. Rather than fearing loss, we should explore how to utilize our conscious self-awareness to its fullest potential.

As AI continues to advance, it is essential to remember that our humanity lies not in our replaceable qualities, but in our capacity for deep awareness. By embracing our unique abilities, we can forge a new understanding of our worth beyond mere usefulness.