Companies Partner to Unleash Power of Generative AI and Drive Business Reinvention

Deloitte has announced an expanded alliance with NVIDIA to leverage generative AI technology and transform how businesses operate. Deloitte will use NVIDIA’s expertise and AI technology to develop high-performing generative AI solutions for enterprise software platforms, unlocking significant business value.

With NVIDIA’s hardware and software stack, Deloitte aims to enhance the value gained from enterprise systems for businesses across multiple use cases. These use cases include automated coding, self-configuration, workflow automation, and industry-specific insights. The goal is to democratize the application and usage of generative AI and maximize human potential.

As part of their strategic alliance, Deloitte and NVIDIA will establish an Ambassador AI program to help clients accelerate their AI journey using NVIDIA AI Foundations and NVIDIA NeMo LLM software. The program will provide enterprises with a faster route to adoption of generative AI.

Deloitte will benefit from the power and scalability of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing and NVIDIA DGX Cloud. They will leverage these technologies to develop custom-built, proprietary LLMs that will help clients reinvent their business operations and identify new growth opportunities.

In addition to working with clients, Deloitte is integrating generative AI tools and capabilities internally to increase productivity. Over 500 Deloitte AI specialists have completed NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training. Deloitte is committed to increasing AI fluency and educating the next generation of AI professionals through programs like the Deloitte AI Academy.

This expanded partnership with NVIDIA follows several AI initiatives from Deloitte, including the launch of Quartz AI, a suite of AI service offerings built on NVIDIA platforms, and the establishment of the Generative AI practice. Deloitte focuses on the responsible use of generative AI, guided by its Trustworthy AI™ framework, which ensures the creation of necessary safeguards and risk mitigation during product development and operation.

By partnering with NVIDIA, Deloitte aims to drive industry transformation, reinvent business practices, and enable businesses to take advantage of the potential of generative AI.