Dell Introduces Generative AI Solutions to Drive Business Transformation

Dell Technologies has unveiled its new Generative AI Solutions, in collaboration with NVIDIA, aimed at helping businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and drive innovation. These solutions include a suite of products and services such as Dell Precision workstations with expanded NVIDIA GPU configurations, Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA, and Dell Professional Services.

The Generative AI Solutions are designed to simplify the adoption of full-stack AI models and large language models (LLMs) across all industries and organization sizes. With these solutions, organizations can transform their data into intelligent applications and solve complex business challenges.

Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA is an inferencing blueprint that enables the rapid deployment of secure and scalable AI platforms for enterprise use. This solution is optimized to support real-time results and ensure that data can be easily utilized by AI infrastructure. It allows organizations to generate higher quality predictions and decisions with their own data.

To further accelerate the adoption of Generative AI, Dell Professional Services offer a range of capabilities including strategy development, implementation, and scaling. These services help organizations improve operational efficiency and drive innovation in their AI initiatives.

Dell Precision workstations are equipped with NVIDIA GPUs and provide developers and data scientists with a secure environment to develop and fine-tune AI models. The workstations offer enhanced performance and reliability, enabling AI frameworks to run 80% faster than previous generations.

According to Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies, generative AI represents a significant shift in innovation and improving customer experiences. He states that customers can leverage their own data and business context to incorporate advanced AI into their core processes effectively and efficiently.

The new Generative AI Solutions from Dell, combined with NVIDIA’s expertise, aim to support organizations in delivering better outcomes, improving efficiency, and enabling innovative approaches to work. These solutions are available globally through traditional channels and Dell APEX. Dell Professional Services for Generative AI are currently available in select countries, while Dell Precision workstations will be available globally.