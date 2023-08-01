Dell Offers Hardware and Consulting Services for Generative AI

Dell is eager to tap into the growing interest in generative AI and has announced a three-pronged offer to bring it on-premises. The offer includes validated designs for inference systems using Nvidia accelerators, professional services to help customers implement generative AI, and GPU-equipped Precision workstations for AI development.

The validated designs utilize Dell’s PowerEdge XE9680 server, which can be configured with up to eight Nvidia H100 GPUs. The infrastructure management software included in the designs has been tuned according to detailed specifications and guidelines.

Dell aims to help organizations integrate generative AI into their existing processes for maximum effect. This includes applications such as natural language generation, chatbots, virtual assistants, software development, marketing, and content creation. The company’s professional services team is available to provide AI advice and expertise.

Dell also emphasizes the importance of data management and business integration when working with generative AI. It offers guidance on handling data, ensuring security, automating complex processes, and connecting generative AI infrastructure with existing applications.

While there may be perceived risks with generative AI, Dell positions itself as a trusted partner that can assist customers in navigating these challenges and leveraging high-value datasets in their businesses.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with Nvidia is available globally through Dell’s traditional channels and its APEX IT-as-a-service program. Additionally, Dell has enhanced its Precision workstations to accommodate up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs, allowing for faster AI software framework performance.

Experts in the field estimate that AI services, including consulting and implementation, will reach a value of $15 billion by 2023. Dell recognizes the significance of generative AI and aims to provide solutions that enable customers to build customized models based on their own data.

As generative AI continues to grow, Dell is determined not to miss out on the opportunities it presents. The technology is still on the rise, with an expectation of a smaller decline and a quicker rebound compared to other technologies. The market will witness a surge in AI models in the coming months, with the best-performing models gaining prominence while others fall by the wayside.