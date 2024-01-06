Danish Scientists Confirm Physics of Newly Discovered Magnet Levitation Phenomenon

Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have successfully validated the underlying physics of a recently discovered phenomenon of magnet levitation. The discovery, made by Turkish scientist Hamdi Ucar in 2021, involved a magnet attached to a motor that rapidly rotated. When brought near a second magnet, the second magnet began to rotate and hover at a fixed position a few centimeters away. This experiment presented a puzzling phenomenon that defied classical physics.

Professor Rasmus Bjørk and his team at DTU Energy were intrigued by Ucar’s findings and sought to replicate the experiment while gaining a deeper understanding of the underlying physics. They were able to replicate the experiment easily using off-the-shelf components, but they observed that the physics behind it were unusual. Traditionally, magnets either attract or repel each other when in close proximity, but rotating one of the magnets created levitation. This posed a challenge to the known mechanisms of magnetic levitation.

The results of their research have been published in the journal Physics Review Applied. The experiments involved using magnets of different sizes, but the principle remained the same. By rapidly rotating one magnet, the researchers observed how another magnet in close proximity, called the “floater magnet,” started spinning and then locked into a position where it hovered.

Interestingly, the floater magnet aligned itself with the spinning magnet, but its rotation speed was not sufficient to fully align. The magnetostatic interactions between the rotating magnets, which govern static magnetic systems, were found to be the key to creating the equilibrium position of the floater magnet. Additionally, the researchers discovered that smaller magnets required higher rotation speeds for levitation due to their larger inertia.

This newly discovered magnet levitation phenomenon can be compared to a spinning top that remains in a stable position due to its rotation. The top only loses balance when its rotation loses energy, allowing external forces such as gravity or magnetism to overcome the equilibrium.

In conclusion, the Danish scientists’ research has validated the physics behind the magnet levitation phenomenon discovered by Hamdi Ucar. Their findings shed new light on the interactions between rotating magnets and provide insights into the mechanisms of magnetic levitation.

