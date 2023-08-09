DARPA Launches Program to Develop AI-Based Bug Fixing Tools

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has unveiled a new competitive grant program aimed at designing artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can detect and fix bugs in widely used software. This program will be a collaboration between DARPA and leading AI companies such as Anthropic PBC, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, and OpenAI Inc.

The initiative was announced by Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, during a briefing with reporters. The participating companies will not only contribute their platforms but also provide their expertise to conduct the competition.

To kick off the program, DARPA will launch the competition at the DEFCON hacking conference, held annually in Las Vegas. The program will distribute approximately $20 million in prize money, with a top prize of $4 million. Perri Adams, the program manager at DARPA, will oversee the contest.

As part of the program, DARPA will also fund seven small businesses with $1 million each, enabling them to compete in the first phase of the competition.

The ultimate goal of the competition is to develop a system that can effectively defend critical infrastructure code from cyberattacks. This includes software used in vital sectors such as chemicals, water, transportation, and healthcare. The aim is to create automated defense systems that can protect any type of software, whether in commercial industries or life-saving medical devices.

The semi-final stage of the contest is scheduled to take place at the DEFCON event in 2024, with the finalists being selected at the 2025 event, according to Adams.