DARPA Launches AI-Based Bug-Fixing Competition

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has introduced a competitive grant program aimed at developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to identify and resolve bugs in widely-used software. The program is a collaboration between DARPA and four leading AI companies: Anthropic PBC, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, and OpenAI Inc.

According to Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the participating companies will contribute their platforms and expertise to conduct the competition. The initiative was announced at the DEFCON hacking conference in Las Vegas and offers a total prize money of about $20 million, with a $4 million top prize.

The primary objective of the competition is to create a system capable of swiftly defending critical infrastructure code from cyber attacks. This refers to the software used in vital sectors such as chemicals, water, transportation, and medical devices. DARPA aims to develop automated defense systems that can protect a wide range of software applications, both in commercial industries and life-saving healthcare devices.

The contest will progress through various stages, with the semi-finals scheduled for the 2024 DEFCON event and the finalists chosen at the 2025 event. In addition to the main competition, DARPA will also grant $1 million to seven small businesses to support their participation in the initial phase.

By harnessing the power of AI, DARPA seeks to enhance the security of widely-used software by identifying and resolving vulnerabilities more efficiently. The bug-fixing competition aims to incentivize innovation and foster collaboration between leading AI companies in the pursuit of stronger cyber defense capabilities.