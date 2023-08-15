Data from the recently held Generative Red Team Challenge at the DEF CON hacker conference could play a crucial role in shaping government and enterprise policies around generative AI. The event, organized by AI Village, SeedAI, and Humane Intelligence, involved companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta testing their large language models to expose vulnerabilities and potential misuse of generative AI.

During the challenge, hackers were tasked with forcing generative AI models to provide personal or dangerous information, such as credit card details and methods for stalking individuals. The data collected from the event will be analyzed and shared with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Congressional AI Caucus, providing them with valuable insights into the risks associated with generative AI and potential security measures that need to be implemented.

Over 3,000 participants were expected to take part in the challenge, attempting to hack into a randomly selected large language model. Companies like Anthropic, Cohere, Google, Hugging Face, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability provided the language models, while Scale AI developed a scoring system. The event will likely have a significant impact on AI security policy, with the director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar, considering an executive order based on the challenge’s results.

The Generative Red Team Challenge highlights the need for increased knowledge and expertise in assessing and testing AI models. Sven Cattell, the founder of AI Village, emphasized the importance of engaging more people in red teaming and assessing these models to address their diverse issues effectively. The results of the challenge will also be presented to the United Nations, reinforcing the collaboration between the industry and government in ensuring AI safety.

Before the event, vulnerabilities in large language models were identified, including prompt injection, modifying parameters, inputting sensitive information that ends up on third-party sites, inability to filter sensitive information, unintended code execution, server-side output impacting the model, and a lack of guardrails around sensitive information.

To prevent these vulnerabilities, organizations are advised to limit an AI model’s access to sensitive data, educate users about data collection and storage practices, treat AI models as users with their own authentication controls, and utilize software tools like NVIDIA’s NeMo Guardrails or Colang. Additionally, organizations should not overlook fundamental security practices that are already established within cloud-based environments.

The Generative Red Team Challenge serves as a significant step toward understanding the risks and addressing the potential misuse of generative AI. By implementing effective security measures, governments and enterprises can ensure the responsible and secure deployment of these powerful AI technologies.