Advanced AI Model Uses Chest Radiographs to Estimate Age and Identify Chronic Diseases

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model that can accurately estimate a patient’s chronological age by analyzing chest radiographs. This breakthrough in medical imaging has the potential to improve early disease detection and intervention.

Led by graduate student Yasuhito Mitsuyama and Dr. Daiju Ueda from the Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University, the research team constructed a deep learning-based AI model. They trained the model on chest radiographs of healthy individuals and then applied it to radiographs of patients with known diseases to explore the correlation between AI-estimated age and chronic diseases.

To ensure the accuracy of the AI model, the researchers collected data from multiple institutions. They obtained a total of 67,099 chest radiographs from 36,051 healthy individuals who underwent health check-ups at three facilities between 2008 and 2021. The developed AI model showed a strong correlation coefficient of 0.95 between the estimated age and the chronological age.

To validate the usefulness of AI-estimated age as a biomarker, the researchers compiled an additional 34,197 chest radiographs from 34,197 patients with known diseases from two other institutions. The results showed a positive correlation between the difference in AI-estimated age and the chronological age and various chronic diseases, including hypertension, hyperuricemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The higher the AI-estimated age compared to the chronological age, the more likely individuals were to have these chronic diseases.

The findings suggest that chest radiography-based apparent age can provide valuable insights into an individual’s health beyond their chronological age. The researchers aim to further develop this research and apply it to estimate the severity of chronic diseases, predict life expectancy, and forecast possible surgical complications.