Strike Talk Episode 15: Ethical AI and the Future of Hollywood

In the latest episode of Deadline’s Strike Talk, Todd Garner rejoins Billy Ray to discuss the concept of “Ethical AI.” The focus is on Frank Correa, an attorney who has developed a groundbreaking app that addresses the intersection of entertainment, technology, and finance.

Correa’s app allows for the cataloging and documentation of copyrighted references that contribute to Hollywood’s learning intelligence. This development is significant as it ensures that artists are properly compensated for their work. However, the true beneficiaries of this new technology are believed to be the studios that own the copyrights on these works. Clear and transparent definitions of the technology can help prevent Hollywood from self-destruction.

Another topic of discussion in this episode is the ongoing talks between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The hosts provide insights into what can be expected as negotiations resume.

As always, the Strike Talk podcast offers valuable insights into the state of the industry and the impact of current events on Hollywood. Tune in to the full episode for an in-depth discussion on ethical AI and the future of the entertainment industry.

