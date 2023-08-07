The Dungeons & Dragons Franchise Says No to AI-Generated Art

The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game franchise has made it clear that it will not allow artists to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create artwork for its characters and scenery. D&D art is meant to be imaginative and fanciful, but one particular piece, depicting an ax-wielding giant, raised suspicions among fans who questioned if it was human-made.

D&D Beyond, owned by Hasbro, stated that it was unaware that one of its longtime illustrators had used AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book until Saturday. The franchise, managed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, has since addressed the issue with the artist and is updating its guidelines to explicitly state that AI art generation should not be used in the creation process for D&D.

AI-generated art often exhibits glitches and distortions, which fans noticed in the questionable artwork. However, neither Hasbro nor Wizards of the Coast has provided further comments at this time. Hasbro acquired D&D Beyond for $146.3 million last year and has owned Wizards of the Coast for more than two decades.

The artwork in question is featured in the soon-to-be-released hardcover book called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants,” which includes monster descriptions and lore. The book, available digitally and physically, is priced at $59.95 and is set to be released on August 15th.

The use of AI tools in creative work has raised concerns about copyright and labor issues in various industries. This has contributed to the Hollywood strike, prompted the Recording Academy to revise its Grammy Awards protocols, and resulted in legal action by visual artists against AI companies for using their work without consent to create image-generating tools accessible to anyone.

Mattel, a rival of Hasbro, has experimented with using AI-generated images to generate ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, but it is unclear if this was more than just an experiment.