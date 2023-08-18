Federal Court Rules AI Systems Ineligible for Copyright Protection

A recent decision by a federal court has dealt a blow to the idea of granting copyright protections to works created solely by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Judge Howell ruled that AI systems, as they lack human authorship, are not eligible for copyright protection.

The case revolves around an image generated by an AI system called the Creativity Machine. Its owner, Stephen Thaler, attempted to register the image with the U.S. Copyright Office. Thaler argued that the AI system was the author of the work, with ownership transferring to him as the owner and creator of the machine. However, the Copyright Office rejected the registration application, citing the requirement of human authorship. Thaler challenged this rejection in court, but Judge Howell upheld the Copyright Office’s decision.

In her ruling, Judge Howell highlighted the longstanding principle of human authorship in copyright law, which enables exclusive rights for “authors” as granted by Congress. While copyright law has adapted to cover new technologies, it has never extended to protect works created without any human involvement. The court did not delve into the work made for hire doctrine that allows non-human authorship. However, it is noted that even in those cases, human involvement is present.

Judge Howell also emphasized that AI systems like the Creativity Machine do not require copyright incentives, as they operate algorithmically and are not motivated by legal rights and protections. Therefore, the court concluded that works created without any human involvement cannot be eligible for copyright protection.

Although this ruling provides clarity for now, the ongoing development of AI systems raises questions about copyright protections. As AI becomes more advanced and autonomous in generating creative works, lawmakers may need to reconsider whether AI-created works should be eligible for copyright. Currently, with the requirement of human authorship in the copyright regime, true machine-created art remains in the public domain.

Apart from cases like the one discussed, where an AI system claims autonomous creation, a common scenario today involves individuals using AI tools alongside their own creativity and direction. In such cases, questions arise about how much human input is necessary to meet the requirements for copyright protection. As AI advances and becomes more autonomous, the level of human contribution may diminish, causing courts to grapple with defining human authorship. If AI progress continues, legislative attention will be necessary to address the fundamental question of whether true machine-created works should be eligible for copyright protection.