DBS Bank Overcomes Data Hurdles in Adoption of AI

DBS Bank has made significant progress in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) despite facing challenges in data management, according to the bank’s chief analytics officer Sameer Gupta. In 2018, DBS embarked on an AI adoption journey across four key areas: analytics capabilities, data culture and curriculum, data upskilling, and data enablement. Gupta stated that the bank recognized the need to make AI accessible throughout the organization in order to deliver economic value. Efforts were focused on developing use cases, talent acquisition, and establishing a data culture that encouraged employees to embrace AI.

The bank has implemented a data platform called ADA, which serves as a central source for data governance, quality, discoverability, and security. ADA currently holds over 5.3 petabytes of data, allowing for more than 95% of data required for AI operations to be discoverable. Gupta highlighted that organizing and making the data accessible involved significant manual work due to a lack of automation tools. DBS operates over 300 AI and machine learning projects, generating revenue of SG$150 million ($112.53 million) and saving SG$30 million ($22.51 million) from risk avoidance in the past year.

DBS aims to double its economic value and cost avoidance benefits to SG$350 million ($262.56 million) this year, with a three-year goal of reaching SG$1 billion ($750.17 million). The bank is also piloting generative AI applications and plans to assess risks associated with hallucinations and copyright infringements. Gupta emphasized the need to adhere to the bank’s PURE principles and Singapore’s FEAT principles for responsible AI use. DBS currently operates 600 AI models to enhance customer interactions across the region and is focused on optimizing efficiency and accuracy rather than the quantity of models.

Gupta stressed that AI implementation requires continuous improvement and perseverance, with organizations needing to monitor their AI use and gather feedback to make necessary changes. DBS is exploring how AI can be used to anticipate outages and improve technology resiliency. A special committee appointed by the bank’s board members is conducting a thorough review, with the support of external experts, to identify areas for improvement. Further details will be provided upon completion of the review.