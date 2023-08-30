Davao City Library and Information Center Receives Two Prestigious Awards

The Davao City Library and Information Center (CLIC) has been honored with two awards, the Public Library of the Year Award for 2022 and the Most Innovative Public Library Award for Library Programs and Activities Conducted (Adaptive). The awards were presented by the National Library of the Philippines (NLP) and The Asia Foundation (TAF) on August 25, 2023, at the Epifanio Delos Santos Auditorium in Ermita, Manila.

The CLIC was recognized for its outstanding performance in providing services to over 164,205 clients, both online and in-person, throughout the year 2022. This achievement has not only inspired other public libraries but also highlighted the CLIC’s unwavering commitment to serving the community. The library’s dedication to innovation, through the development of various plans, programs, and activities, further demonstrates its sincere commitment and selfless dedication to public service.

In a Facebook post, the CLIC expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the continuous support of the City Government of Davao. The library had previously been honored as the Most Innovative Public Library in Adaptive Library Services and Programs by the same organizations in 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel in Manila.

The CLIC’s four-story facility, equipped with amenities such as meeting rooms, an amphitheater, reading areas for both children and adults, an information technology center, a ground-level coffee shop, and an organic rooftop garden, serves as a valuable resource and gathering place for the community. Additionally, the CLIC operates four mobile libraries, ensuring that books and information are accessible to all Dabawenyos.

These awards not only recognize the exceptional services provided by the CLIC but also encourage the library to continually improve and enhance its offerings to benefit the Davao community.

