Which Jobs Are Most Likely to be Affected by Artificial Intelligence?

A new study conducted by the Pew Research Center has shed light on the jobs, industries, and skill sets that are most likely to be affected by artificial intelligence (AI). The study analyzed 873 occupations using federal data and found that jobs requiring analytical skills are at the highest risk of AI exposure, while those requiring technical skills face lower exposure.

According to the study, analytical skills such as science, math, and programming are essential for jobs with high AI exposure, like robotics engineering. On the other hand, jobs involving mechanical skills like repairing and installation have lower AI exposure. The study also points out that certain work-related tasks vary in their exposure to AI, with some having low exposure and others having a medium or high degree of exposure. However, activities with different levels of exposure can be equally important within many jobs.

The study highlights that college-educated and higher-paid workers are more exposed to AI. However, those in the most exposed industries are more likely to believe that AI will help them personally rather than hurt them. It is estimated that in 2022, 19% of American workers were in jobs that are the most exposed to AI, while 23% were in jobs that are the least exposed.

While white-collar jobs typically have higher exposure to AI due to their increased use of technology, AI could also potentially affect jobs that rely more on mechanical skills. The study notes that it does not consider the role of AI-enabled machines or robots that may perform mechanical or physical tasks.

While concerns remain about AI replacing or eliminating jobs, the study suggests that it may also create new types of jobs for more skilled workers, similar to how the internet age generated web developer roles. Additionally, the development of AI-related technologies could potentially increase employment levels by boosting productivity and creating more jobs overall.